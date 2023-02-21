Hibs chairman Ron Gordon passes away two weeks after revealing battle with cancer

Hibs chairman and majority shareholder Ron Gordon has passed away, the club has announced.

The US-based businessman, who was 68, recently wrote an open letter to supporters earlier this month revealing he had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past year but had been in regular contact with club officials.

Gordon took charge of Hibs in 2019 after acquiring the majority shareholding from HFC Holdings, a company owned by Sir Tom Farmer and outgoing chairman Rod Petrie, with ownership of the club now set to pass to his family. His son, Ian, is currently employed as the club’s head of recruitment.

In a statement expressing the club's “deep sadness”, Hibs said: “Hibernian FC today announced that the Club’s Executive Chairman and majority shareholder, Ronald J Gordon, passed away earlier this morning (UK time).

Hibs executive chairman Ron Gordon has died at the age of 68. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“Ron had a passion for football and through Hibernian FC his dream, commitment and love came to the fore, whilst always ensuring the club became the best version of itself to leave a lasting legacy. The Gordon Family are determined to see this through.”

Ben Kensell, Hibs chief executive, said: “Everyone at the Club is deeply saddened at the news. Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family. Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.

“We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”

Kensell stressed the family’s commitment to continue to work to deliver Ron’s long-term vision and plan for the club. He added: “As part of that determination, we will hold our AGM in early March. There will be no further comment from the Club or family at this time.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster paid tribute, adding: “Everyone at the SPFL is shocked at this devastating news. Ron was one of the most decent, hard-working, straightforward and enthusiastic figures in our game.

“It was clear that Hibs very quickly became far, far more than a business venture for Ron – his obvious pride in being its custodian and his unstinting dedication to the club were the clearest evidence of how much he loved being involved in Hibernian FC.

“In only a few years, he benefitted Scottish football more widely as he gave selflessly of his time and his very considerable array of talents. On a personal level, the superb work he did to help drive forward the SPFL Strategy Review was of enormous benefit.