Hibs captain Paul Hanlon: 'This scenario exposed split problems but we are used to it'

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon.

While it makes for an enthralling, do-or-die round of pre-split fixtures this weekend, Hibs captain Paul Hanlon says the competitiveness of this season’s league has exposed the flaw in the way the top flight is structured.

With one game left to stake their claim, every team from fourth-placed Dundee United down to St Mirren in tenth remain in contention for one of the three remaining top-six slots when the league splits in two on Sunday evening. Four points are between them all.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means every single one of them could still realistically go on to secure a European place, but not if they are cut adrift for the final five games of the league campaign.

“It probably does expose the problems that can arise,” lamented Hanlon, who will lead his team out at Tynecastle on Saturday, aware that unlike some, at least their fate remains in their own hands.

“But how many times has it been this close since the split came in? It’s one of those seasons where if there wasn’t a split, how many teams would be going for fourth?

It would be really exciting but it’s the way the league is structured now and we’re used to it.”

The Easter Road side are currently berthed in sixth, just one point ahead of Livingston and Ross County and two points clear of Aberdeen and St Mirren and while they could sneak through with a draw or defeat, provided results elsewhere go their way, only a win would offer any guarantee.

“That’s why we’ll be looking to go there and win,” he said. “If we win we know where we are. It’s difficult during a derby to start trying to change your mindset half way through [to settle for a draw].”Miss out and Hanlon said it would be too knee-jerk to class the season a failure, when they are still in the Scottish Cup hunt.

“But in terms of the league campaign we should be in the top six, there is no doubt about it. it would be a massive disappointment if we don’t do it.”