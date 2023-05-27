All Sections
Hibs call for 'severest of sanctions' and send footage to Hearts of claimed Marijan Cabraja assault by fan

Hibs have released a statement calling for Hearts to take the “severest of sanctions” against a supporter who they claim punched their defender Marijan Cabraja.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 27th May 2023, 21:13 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 21:18 BST
Hibs defender Marijan Cabraja came on as a second-half substitute during the 1-1 draw against Hearts.Hibs defender Marijan Cabraja came on as a second-half substitute during the 1-1 draw against Hearts.
Hibs defender Marijan Cabraja came on as a second-half substitute during the 1-1 draw against Hearts.

Cabraja, a second-half substitute, appeared to be struck by a supporter housed in the Wheatfield Stand as he went to retrieve the ball to take a throw-in. Hibs have sent footage on to Hearts for scrutiny and say they have “urged the club to investigate this immediately”. The final derby of the season, which ended 1-1, was hotly contested and after the match, Hibs manager Lee Johnson aimed a dig at his Hearts counterpart Steven Naismith, while a full-scale melee involving players and coaches took place on the pitch, with Johnson among four individuals shown red cards in the aftermath.

The Hibs club statement read: “During our 1-1 draw in the cinch Premiership at Tynecastle there were a number of incidents, but undoubtedly the most worrying relates to player safety and spectator involvement. During the second half when Marijan Čabraja went to retrieve a ball to take a throw in front of the Wheatfield Stand, he was confronted by several supporters before he was struck by a spectator.

“We have shared images, which are clear and conclusive, with senior officials at Hearts and have urged the Club to investigate this immediately. Serious actions must be taken as player safety on the pitch is paramount and this incident proves that more needs to be done to protect players. This type of behaviour by a supporter of any club is abhorrent. We are awaiting a response from Hearts regarding this incident, so that the individual can be detected and the severest of sanctions taken against him.”

