Hibs call for 'severest of sanctions' and send footage to Hearts of claimed Marijan Cabraja assault by fan

Hibs defender Marijan Cabraja came on as a second-half substitute during the 1-1 draw against Hearts.

Cabraja, a second-half substitute, appeared to be struck by a supporter housed in the Wheatfield Stand as he went to retrieve the ball to take a throw-in. Hibs have sent footage on to Hearts for scrutiny and say they have “urged the club to investigate this immediately”. The final derby of the season, which ended 1-1, was hotly contested and after the match, Hibs manager Lee Johnson aimed a dig at his Hearts counterpart Steven Naismith, while a full-scale melee involving players and coaches took place on the pitch, with Johnson among four individuals shown red cards in the aftermath.

The Hibs club statement read: “During our 1-1 draw in the cinch Premiership at Tynecastle there were a number of incidents, but undoubtedly the most worrying relates to player safety and spectator involvement. During the second half when Marijan Čabraja went to retrieve a ball to take a throw in front of the Wheatfield Stand, he was confronted by several supporters before he was struck by a spectator.

