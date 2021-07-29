With a tight turnaround, something Ross hopes his men will have to become accustomed to as they attempt to prolong their European involvement, he warns they will have to raise their game if they want to deliver success at home and abroad.

“I’m really pleased to have won the tie and to have progressed comfortably,” said Ross. “It was a little bit frustrating in places and we were disappointed to go behind. But the response was good and the winning habit is important, especially in Europe.

“We understand the challenge we’ll face on Sunday compared to the last two Thursday evenings, but we’ve reminded the players that we were the third best team in the league last season for a reason. It’s about making sure we start the season with the level of performance and belief that befits a team that finished in that position.

Hibs manager Jack Ross was happy to defeat Santa Coloma to progress in Europe but says his team with face tougher opposition in coming days and weeks. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

“We saw the significance of a good start last season. We had a little dip around Christmas, but that gave us a platform.

“It’s a tough Premiership and it will be especially so this season. We understand the challenge.

“It’s a step up over the next couple of weeks. Motherwell will be a sterner test on Sunday and it’s all geared up for that one now.

“The quick turnaround will be a new experience for us, needing to produce performances and then another one, and it’s something we’ve spoken about.

“The players are honest enough to know we’ll need to bring better all-round aspects of our game to win on Sunday but we’re more than capable.

“We’re physically strong enough to deal with the challenge but it’s about mindset.

“I’ve got admiration for clubs that have progressed in Europe in recent seasons and produced domestically – it’s not easy to do.

“But it’s exciting. I’d rather stay in Europe as long as we can and see how this squad copes with it. We’re still looking to strengthen the squad as well, and we might need it.”

