Hibs braced for improved Martin Boyle offer ahead of Premiership return

Hibs are facing a fight to keep Martin Boyle amid interest from Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly are expected to return with another bid for the Australian international after their previous offers, the latest reported as being around £2 million, were rejected by the Easter Road club.

Rumours swirled over the weekend that a bid for the 28-year-old had already been accepted but Hibs have since denied this. They have, however, been made aware that Al-Faisaly haven’t given up hopes of signing Boyle despite reports linking them with a move for Brazilian winger Rossi.

Boyle recently met with owner Ron Gordon and chief executive Ben Kensell after the Saudi side made it known they would be prepared to offer him a £29,000-a-week deal.

The attacker, who has netted 14 goals in 27 games this season, is understandably keen on the life-changing move but was content to stay put until another club met Hibs’ valuation.

Hibs are not entertaining offers for Christian Doidge, however, following reports of an approach from Dundee with a view to a possible loan deal, though Scott Allan could potentially leave in January if an acceptable offer is made for the midfielder.

Hibs are in action tonight as they travel to Celtic Park for the first Scottish Premiership fixture after the winter shutdown.

The match, originally due to be played on December 29, marks the return of capacity crowds with the 500-limit on attendances lifted from today.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is delighted his side won't be playing in an empty stadium and praised the league’s effort to reschedule affected fixtures.

He said: "The clubs took the right course of action.

"We understood why the government did what they did at that time but as I said at the time, I thought it was quite logical, with the natural break that we have that other leagues don't have, it would have been ludicrous to try to play without crowds.

"We gave ourselves a least an opportunity to start again (with crowds).

"We've only really had one round of fixtures without fans in there and that is testament to the fact that everyone in the league was looking at the greater good and the greater good is to make sure that our supporters and clubs were hand in hand in making sure that games were played in full stadiums."