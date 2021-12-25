Hibs braced for further Martin Boyle bids as interest intensifies in Asia

Hibs forward Martin Boyle was subject of a failed bid from Al Faisaly.

The Pro League club reportedly had a bid of £500,000 rejected by the Hibs hierarchy earlier in December, with the Easter Road club in no mood to sell their prized player.

Boyle, who has scored 12 goals this season for the Hibees, has caught the eye of numerous cash-rich teams in Asia due to his performances for Australia in the World Cup qualifiers. The 28-year-old has scored against China and Oman recently and put in a strong performance for the Socceroos against Saudi Arabia last month.

Al Faisaly’s bid is understood to be well short of Hibs’ valuation for the former Dundee and Montrose man, who signed a new improved contract in the summer of 2024 following interest from cinch Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Hibs do not need to sell Boyle and the player is understood to be very happy in Edinburgh, but clubs in the Pro League, as well as the UAE, Qatar and China, have Boyle on their shortlist for January transfers and have the potential to significantly increase his wages.

Hibs are braced for more bids for the player in the coming weeks, who has also been linked to English Championships clubs Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers in the past year.

Boyle joined Hibs in 2015, originally on loan from Dundee, before making the move permanent six months later. He has now established himself as one of the sought-after forwards in Scotland’s top flight.