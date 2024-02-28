Hibs boss Nick Montgomery rages at Hearts VAR call and Emiliano Marcondes treatment - 'cost us two points'

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery was left infuriated by referee Kevin Clancy not overturning his decision to award a highly contentious penalty in his team’s 1-1 draw at Tynecastle.

After taking the lead in the Edinburgh derby through Emiliano Marcondes’ 28th-minute strike, they were pegged back when Lawrence Shankland netted just before half time from the spot after Will Fish was judged to have fouled Kenneth Vargas. Contact appeared to be minimal and after a long wait, Clancy was summoned to the VAR monitor to review his decision. However, the official stuck by his call and Shankland confidently converted to ensure a share of the spoils.

Asked if he was expecting Clancy’s original call to be altered, Montgomery said: “Everyone is expecting that. I don't want to be talking about VAR again but you've asked me the question so I'll answer it. The VAR is there to call the referee over so he doesn't make a mistake. And when he called him over, I looked at it on the monitor and my opinion is no way it's a penalty – and I don't think anybody else probably thought it was. And then, lo and behold, he's got a clear view of it, he can slow it down, he can watch it ... yeah, he gives a penalty.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery during the 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

"I'm just really disappointed that we don't take three points. It cost us two points. Maybe we'll get another apology this week like we did after Aberdeen. Maybe we won't. But at the end of the day, what we won't get back is any points. We have to cop it on the chin. We have to hope that, and trust that, moving forward maybe we get some calls that have gone against us this season. But again, I don't want to be talking about that. I want to be talking about how well we played tonight.

"We deserved three points - and I don't think anyone can deny that. It seems week in, week out at the minute there have been decisions that have been out of our control. What is in our control is putting the ball in the back of the net. We didn't take the opportunities we had. I think they'll be happy with a point.”

The derby was marred by Hibs fans throwing objects at Shankland while he waited to take his penalty, while Montgomery hit out at Hearts fans’ treatment of Marcondes while he took a corner. On the disorder, Montgomery commented: “I don’t condone it, Steven [Naismith] doesn’t condone it. Neither do the clubs. Unfortunately there were a few things. Emi Marcondes had it in the first half as well when we had serious pressure on them. He’s tried to take a corner kick and he’s getting stuff thrown at him. But I don’t want to talk about it tonight.”