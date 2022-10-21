The midfielder was booked for the second time in the 70th minute. St Johnstone took advantage of their superior numbers to turn the game on its head with goals from Nicky Clark and Stevie May. It marked a disappointing return to the starting XI for Magennis, handed his first start in 390 days.

"We have the luxury of live GPS and Kyle was our second highest output in terms of consistent metres per minute," Johnson said.“He is also a fantastic player. I wanted to keep him on the pitch. It was a damned if you do damned if you don’t scenario. He has made a bad decision on the back of not playing in 13 months and being too keen to get the next goal.”

Johnson, who was frustrated with the VAR check after Hibs’ goal, lamented the lack of quality with the final ball.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson and St Johnstone's Callum Davidson. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“It’s a hard one to take," he said. “We made very good decisions in the first half and were the dominant side. We got our spirit of attack and press back. Where we fall short of too many occasions is that final ball.

“I remember seven or eight where one well executed pass leads to a simple chance. Inevitably that will make the difference to where we finish this season. There’s been too many games now - if you look at the three games we’ve lost barring the Celtic one - we’ve had a lot of chances to execute the final ball.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson revealed his team's first-half performance made him “as angry” as he’s been since taking charge of the club.

“We were really poor and I asked for a reaction," he said. “The substitutions and the sending off helped. We controlled the game well and I’m absolutely delighted to get the three points for that great travelling support.

“It was great to see both my strikers score after we went to two up front in the second half. We showed the desire to win tackles, win headers, press, keep the ball. Everything really. I could go on!”