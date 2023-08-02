Hibs manager Lee Johnson is playing his cards close to his chest as he weighs up his starting line-up for the must-win home leg of his team’s Europa Conference League second round qualifier.

Martin Boyle is expected to be given a start as Hibs look to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Inter Club d'Escaldes.

Trailing 2-1 against Inter Club d’Escaldes, he insists he has enough options to shake things up but refused to reveal if that includes switching out goalkeepers after David Marshall messed up to hand the Andorran side their leading goal. “I’ve got three good goalkeepers and a very good one out on loan as well,” explained Johnson. “It’s a strong goalkeeping department.

“Marsh is an experienced player and, of course he’s made a mistake, but I’ll be honest, my initial instinct was: ‘Where was all the cover?’ “We have to expect the worst in a moment like that and that was my disappointment, with, potentially, some individuals taking the Andorrans a bit lightly because in a domestic game, say Celtic away, defenders quickly get back if an error is made and sweep it up. Unfortunately if you are a goalkeeper any error you make is fatal but it was a slip, not a technical error.”

