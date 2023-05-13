Hibs boss Lee Johnson makes 'boxing match' claim as Aberdeen relieved to get point on 'emotional day'

Hibs manager Lee Johnson claimed that if the match had been a boxing contest, the referee could have stepped in. But, unable to land the knockout punch, the 0-0 draw dealt a blow to the Leith side’s hopes of finishing third in the Premiership.

Running out of games and time, victory in this head-to-head would have kept the door ajar. However, Kevin Nisbet’s 79th-minute penalty miss was one of several chances passed up by the away side, who turned up at Pittodrie well aware that a win would take them within striking distance of third spot and guaranteed European group stage football next term. As it is, they sit fifth and are six points behind the third-placed Dons with three matches remaining.

"I still believe we can do it. The realist is telling me that it’s over,” admitted the Hibs gaffer. “But I believe if we play like that consistently for three, five, ten, 20 games, that's exactly what I'm after. The success should come to us in that sense. If we don't make third, it won't be this run or this moment that's cost us, it will be earlier in the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to finish the campaign on a high and make a late push into the top four to ensure a shot at European football regardless of what happens in the Scottish Cup final, Johnson believes the performance – where his men created chances but were denied by good goalkeeping and the woodwork – proves that they are heading in the right direction.

Aberdeen's Kelle Roos (L) speaks with Hibs' Kevin Nisbet (R) before he misses a penalty at Pittodrie.

"We're building nicely and I think our fans have got to look positively towards next season, how powerful we can be in this division,” continued Johnson. “I thought it was an outstanding match. I was super proud of the boys on a tactical level. Aberdeen are a good side on a great run and I honestly thought it was total domination.

"I didn't think we produced enough quality in the final third, certainly in the first half. But if that was a boxing match it would have been stopped, wouldn't it? Lewis Stevenson was fantastic, and CJ Egan-Riley. They get space against that shape; the midfield were strong, won second balls. I was a bit worried Josh Campbell might have got sent off because it was high, but he was facing the wrong way so I understand why he wasn't and obviously the key match moment didn't go our way."

If the draw was a source of frustration for the capital side, Aberdeen were more content. On the day when they paid homage to the Gothenburg Greats, 40 years on from their European success, denying Hibs victory to them a step closer to a Europa adventure of their own next term.

“Can I sit here and get angry after what these boys have given me? No chance,” said manager Barry Robson, who acknowledged that his players had not been at their best but still showed enough fight to come away with a point, preventing Hibs from gaining any ground and matching nearest rivals Hearts’ result elsewhere.