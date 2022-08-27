Hibs boss Lee Johnson apologises to fans for St Mirren loss and makes transfer admission after Bushiri injury

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keanu Baccus’ early goal was the difference and despite creating a couple of chances after half-time, the visitors were lucky to not lose by more.

Hibs were booed off and Johnson lamented a lack of quality in the final third and admitted the team failed “miserably”.

“Disappointed for ourselves, disappointed for our supporters,” he said.

“I thought for the first six or seven minutes we had good control of the game, although they allowed us control in the outside spaces.

“Then, in their first real attack we made two bad decisions followed by a weak challenge and then don’t cover the important zones. And in that sense we conceded a goal that’s a soft touch.

“Unfortunately, and there’s no hiding it, we just did not have the quality entering the final third. It’s as simple as that.

“I’ve got to be very careful what I say because the fans will be very disappointed in our performance, as am I. But there were certain elements of the game that, tactically, worked for us.

“We did move from box to box in spells quite slickly but at the same time we let the opposition off the hook far too many times. Most of our attacks ended up fizzling out.

“It does seem that there’s a little bit of a pattern repeating with this side, this club.

“We’ve got to look deep into what we can do to turn it quickly. Be organised but also upgrade the quality. That ain’t easy.

“Good players make good decisions but for whatever reason we didn’t have enough good decision makers on the pitch today.

"We’ve let ourselves down and the fans down – and I apologise for that.”

With the news Rocky Bushiri is to miss two months of action, Johnson revealed they may look to add but are “not going to be able to move much in the market”.

"It probably won't be a position where we can go and get a ready-made permanent [signing].