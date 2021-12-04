Hibs boss Jack Ross knows league form must pick up as team stuck in 'difficult run'

Hibs manager Jack Ross says Hibs are in a 'difficult run'.

The Easter Road club drew 1-1 with Motherwell at home to continue a concerning run of form which has resulted in them winning just one of their past seven cinch Premiership matches, taking four points from an available 21. They are in seventh place, eight points behind Hearts in third, albeit with a game in hand.

Their next three matches are against Livingston, St Mirren and Dundee – teams also in the bottom six – before the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic and Ross knows results need to pick up quickly after Tony Watt cancelled out Kevin Nisbet’s opener.

“We are in a difficult run at the moment and it would be more concerning if we weren’t getting effort, application and creativity,” said Ross.

“In the second half certainly I would say we played well, we created a lot, we had a lot of attacking players at the end of the game, but we just couldn’t get that goal our play deserved.

“Even prior to today we looked at this four-game period in the league and we wanted to win all four games.

“Because we know where that would propel us in terms of the league table again. It would take us back up into an area where we have been for a long time, but we’ve drifted away from in the last period.

“So, we haven’t done that with the first game, we’ve just taken a point.

“The cup final’s different but the league games are absolutely vital for us, in terms of putting us back into an area of the table where we need to be – not where we should be.

Hibs have only scored five goals in their past eight league matches and are playing every three-to-four days at present, but Ross doesn’t feel the team are struggling to cope with their schedule.

“Earlier in that run we went through a little period where we didn’t create a lot, which isn’t like us,” he said.

“But we are starting to look more of a threat going forward.

“And I think today was a combination of a number of factors, there were one or two finishes we should do better with.

“There was some really good defending and goalkeeping and then there’s the one that hits the bar.

“So if you keep creating as much as we did second half I think we will score goals.

“Earlier in the run it was concerning, latterly I think we have been a lot better in that respect.

“I wouldn’t use the physical aspect as an excuse, I think we have looked strong physically.

“The players have looked after themselves and bought into everything we are doing because we knew it was a busy period.

“They’re having to dig deep but I think they have been OK in that respect.

“And even in terms of how we have played, we have not looked like a team that is doubting itself.

“It’s just frustrating for them and it’s about ensuring they retain trust in what they do because that’s the biggest challenge when you go through a period like this.

“It’s human nature you’ll question yourself, because the noise will get to you. It’s crucial they keep that clear headedness.

“At the start of this period we didn’t play well, here against Dundee United and up at Pittodrie. But latterly we have been OK, it’s just turning that into results, which we need to do.”