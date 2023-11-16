Hibs boss explains Elias Melkersen situation ahead of striker's loan return from Stromsgodset
Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has hinted that his predecessors expected too much, too soon from Elias Melkersen and he has backed the youngster to make an impact when he returns to the Leith club at the end of the year.
The 20-year-old forward signed for the capital club back in January 2022 but managed just three goals in 32 appearances prior to heading out on loan in August. Looking to recapture his best form, the Norwegian returned to his homeland to Tippeligaen side Stromsgodset, and has turned in some impressive performances, scoring four goals in 10 games.
Now he is due back in Leith in January and having done his homework, Montgomery believes Melkerson will offer him a fresh attacking option.
“I’ve spoken to all the players who are out on loan - we’ve watched them and we do a weekly round-up - but, unfortunately, we haven’t had time to go and watch them live because we’ve had a lot of games.
“I have spoken to Elias, though, and watched his games and he looks like a very, very good young player - and a player who I know had a tough start at Hibs. I think he was probably thrown in at the deep end when he wasn’t quite ready but I think the way that we play, with two strikers, he’ll definitely be an asset for us moving forward. But he’s having a good loan spell at the minute, he’s scoring goals, so it’ll be nice to see him when he comes back.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.