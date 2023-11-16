Hibs boss explains Elias Melkersen situation ahead of striker's loan return from Stromsgodset

Elias Melkersen has been told he has a future at Hibs under Nick Montgomery. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has hinted that his predecessors expected too much, too soon from Elias Melkersen and he has backed the youngster to make an impact when he returns to the Leith club at the end of the year.

The 20-year-old forward signed for the capital club back in January 2022 but managed just three goals in 32 appearances prior to heading out on loan in August. Looking to recapture his best form, the Norwegian returned to his homeland to Tippeligaen side Stromsgodset, and has turned in some impressive performances, scoring four goals in 10 games.

Now he is due back in Leith in January and having done his homework, Montgomery believes Melkerson will offer him a fresh attacking option.

“I’ve spoken to all the players who are out on loan - we’ve watched them and we do a weekly round-up - but, unfortunately, we haven’t had time to go and watch them live because we’ve had a lot of games.