Hibs boss explains difficulties with Melker Hallberg and Kyle Magennis returns

Hibs’ busy fixture schedule could be hampering the return of several players, with manager Jack Ross admitting that the unrelenting run of matches between now and the winter break has made it difficult to cater for the squad members battling back from injury.

By Moira Gordon
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 7:15 am
Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg is recovering from a long-term injury.

According to manager Jack Ross, who heads into the midweek clash at Livingston with an unchanged matchday squad, there are a number of players looking to hone match fitness following lengthy spells on the sidelines, but he says that arranging bounce games for them is proving difficult as the club focuses on meeting the demands of an already hugely-congested calendar of league and cup matches.

“We are just as we were from the weekend. Of the long term absentees, Sean Mackie, Dan Mackay, Melker Hallberg all need some game time, which is difficult at the moment with our schedule.

“Kyle Magennis remains out and other than that we’re as we were.”

