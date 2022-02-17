Hibernian's Demetri Mitchell goes off injured during the match against Arbroath.

The 25-year-old picked up the knock in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Arbroath in the Scottish Cup and is wearing a protective moon boot to minimise damage.

Mitchell, who was signed from Blackpool last month, has impressed since moving to Easter Road and has scored twice for the club already.

However, he is extremely likely to miss Saturday’s cinch Premiership match against Ross County at home this Saturday, with concerns that the former Manchester United youngster may face a more prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Hibs do have options on the left flank, with Josh Doig able to move across from the back three to play in that position, but manager Shaun Maloney will be keen not to lose Mitchell’s acceleration down the left flank.