Hibs await news on Martin Boyle after forward misses Australia match amid hamstring concerns

Martin Boyle was injured when playing for Australia against China.

Boyle had been given a 50/50 chance pre-match of facing the Vietnamese in Hanoi due to a knock he picked up last Friday against China and his absence was keenly felt by the Socceroos as they struggled to a 1-0 victory in their World Cup qualifier.

The 28-year-old will now fly back to Scotland to be assessed by Hibs’ medical staff as they try and get him ready for the trip across the capital to face their rivals.

On a brighter note for Hibs boss Jack Ross, he is expected to have three players available to him for the match at Tynecastle after the international break allowed injury three players to recuperate.

Captain Paul Hanlon and midfielder Joe Newell have missed Hibs’ past few matches due to concussion and an abdominal injury respectively, but they are back in training.

Defender Hanlon is likely to return and partner Ryan Porteous in the centre of Hibs’ defence at Hanlon, while Newell is pushing for a return into central midfield alongside fellow play-maker Jake Doyle-Hayes.

Wing-back Chris Cadden is also on the cusp of returning to the first-team squad after being sidelined by a back fracture and then a thigh strain.

“The break has been good for us,” said Hibs manager Jack Ross “It’s been a busy start to the season.

“We’ve tried to give the players and staff the right time to get a break but there’s not been many opportunities.