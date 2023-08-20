Hibs assistant hoping to defy odds after branding Aston Villa favourites to win Conference League

Hibs assistant manager Adam Owen is hoping to defy the odds against Aston Villa after insisting the English Premier League side are favourites to win the Europa Conference League.

Hibs assistant manager Adam Owen (right) with manager Lee Johnson. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Easter Road side edged Raith Rovers 2-1 in a Viaplay Cup last-16 tie on Sunday and now turn attention to their play-off first leg against Villa, who warmed up for their midweek trip to Edinburgh with a 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League.

Hibs face a daunting task against a side with a squad value in excess of £500m but manager Lee Johnson's number two is hopeful his side can spring an upset against Unai Emery’s expensively assembled outfit.

"We won't be preparing the team any differently to how we would for any other game," Owen said. "We always try to have a plan in place that we want to go and execute.

"Obviously the gulf in finances is well known throughout the world; Aston Villa are the favourites to win the tournament and rightly so with the budget that they have.

"So it does play its part but it's an opportunity for us to go and enjoy a game the likes of which the club has rarely seen for a number of years. The excitement is there, and the lads are looking forward to it as are the staff.

“We go in with an underdog mentality. I’ve always quite enjoyed that, to be honest with you.