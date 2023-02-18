Hibs are clicking under Lee Johnson, Europe on the horizon, Hearts question and Kilmarnock's relegation battle

There were points in the first-half at Easter Road where Hibs were on the verge of delivering a knock-out blow. Even by half-time you were ready to call it despite the heroics of Sam Walker in the Kilmarnock goal.

Hibs went ahead at home to Kilmarnock through Will Fish' header. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The home side were already 1-0 up courtesy of a powerful header by the increasingly imperious Will Fish, when Lee Johnson’s men weaved their way into the opposition box, as they did throughout the opening 45 minutes. Josh Campbell, presented with a shooting opportunity, decided to channel his inner Guti, the former Real Madrid midfield maestro, and backheel the ball into the path of team-mate Elie Youan. The Frenchman's ferocious drive was beaten away by Walker. It was one of eight saves. On another occasion he was bailed out by Joe Wright on the goal line after Youan had danced, slalomed and shimmied away from blue shirt after blue shirt to the point you didn't think he could dance anymore but he did, to get to the by-line and cut it back for Euan Henderson.

Johnson must have been purring, his side rotating, breaking the lines, venturing into bomb alley and constantly getting into dangerous areas. Hibs were fun and entertaining, sharp, focused and full of verve. They were equally energetic out of possession, winning the ball back high up the pitch, suffocating the Ayrshire men. After 20 minutes Jordan Jones turned to the bench with a gesture which appeared to ask ‘what do you want me to do?’ The left winger was a de facto left-back. Chris Cadden’s bombarding runs pushing him and Killie further back, Euan Henderson dragging Luke Chambers, the actual left-back, in field. Jones was one of three substitutes made by Derek McInes at half-time. It was one of those afternoons. They didn't even have time to settle into their new back three when Matthew Hoppe, who had replaced the injured Aiden McGeady, pounced on a clearance from Ash Taylor which had rebounded off Lewis Mayo’s face. Game over. 2-0, as it would finish.

Hibs positives

At that point, and then when Kyle Vassell was sent off following VAR's intervention, you expected Hibs to run up the scoring. They were not as fluid but still a threat. Campbell, on the back of signing a new long-term deal, was everywhere, growing into a new talisman role. Youan was fantastic and frustrating in equal measure. Kyle Magennis and Jake Doyle-Hayes made their return, Hoppe was productive and Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kuharevich are on the verge of a return, backed up by a solid platform provided by James Jeggo and CJ Egan-Riley. Things are very much on the up for the Easter Road side. You have to think they are in command of fourth place and that European spot. The question is, can they get closer to Hearts, just five points away, albeit with a game in hand?

As for Kilmarnock? Both Dundee United and Ross County losing was the biggest positive of the afternoon. Their away form remains desperate and the ease in which Hibs not only pinned them back but played through them with ease in the first-half will be of concern. The next home clash, against relegation rivals Motherwell, will be huge.

Saturday afternoon at Easter Road was a tale of two sides heading in different directions.

Hibs – Marshall; Cadden (Tavares 83’), Fish, Hanlon, Carbraja (Miller 83’); Egan-Riley, Jeggo (Doyle-Hayes 83’); Henderson (Magennis 63’), Campbell, McGeady (Hoppe 35’); Youan.