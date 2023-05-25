Hibs appoint new academy director as club favourite named Steve Kean successor

Hibs have appointed Gareth Evans as the new academy director, following the departure of Steve Kean.

The former player is in his second spell as a Hibs coach and has played an integral role in helping to develop the next generation of players.

With a wealth of experience in coaching and youth development, the 56-year-old was also involved in the job Kean did to help restructure and improve the academy structure and is perfectly positioned to take over,

In his new role, Evans, who has also coached Scotland’s youth national teams - men’s and women’s - at four UEFA age group final tournaments, and coached at first team level with Alloa, Brechin and Livingston.

Former Hibs player Gareth Evans has been appointed as the club's new academy director. (Photo by Bill Murray/SNS Group)

He will work alongside Director of Football Brian McDermott, manager Lee Johnson and Chief Executive Ben Kensell.

Evans has a long history with the club. He was a fans’ favourite during his playing days making 301 appearances, scoring 38 goals, and lifting the League Cup in 1991 and has previously been the club’s Head of Youth.

On being named as Hibernian FC’s Academy Director, Gareth Evans commented: “I am delighted to be trusted with this role and will continue to build and develop the Club’s Academy set-up.

“We have a lot of talented coaches and players at HTC, and I’m really passionate about developing young players. Hibs has a great tradition of that, and I want that to continue with the coaches and players at the Club.”

Chief Executive Ben Kensell added: “Becoming Academy Director was the natural progression for Gareth after playing such a key role, alongside Steve, in the strategic outlook and progression of our academy set-up.

“As a club we always have to have progression plans in place, and plan for the future, and following conversations with Brian [McDermott], and Lee [Johnson], it was obvious to us that Gareth was the right fit for the position.

“Continuity in the club and in the Academy set-up is vital for success and with Gareth we not only have that, but we have a top coach and someone with an excellent track record of developing young players.

