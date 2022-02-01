Hibs and Hearts fans come together to pay tribute to Devin Gordon

Play stopped as Easter Road rose, including players, to give the 13-year-old a standing ovation.
Hearts fan Gordon tragically lost his life last month.
Hibs fans in the East Stand unfurled a flag that read ‘RIP Devin’ with a green and maroon heart.
Hearts had paid tribute to the teenager, whose mum works for the club, during last week’s Celtic game.
Players from both sides wore FC United to Prevent Suicide jerseys ahead of that game.
Kirstie Cusick, the organisation’s social movement development manager said: "Following the devastating news about Devin we send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. To anyone who is experiencing difficulties, please reach out to talk whether it is a friend, family, colleague or a helpline. Talking and listening can help save lives, and we'd like to thank Heart of Midlothian and Celtic for coming together with the football community to help spread that message."