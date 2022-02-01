Hibs and Hearts fans come together to pay tribute to Devin Gordon

Hibs and Hearts fans came together to pay tribute to Devin Gordon.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 8:25 pm
Play stopped to pay tribute to Devin Gordon. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Play stopped as Easter Road rose, including players, to give the 13-year-old a standing ovation.

Hearts fan Gordon tragically lost his life last month.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Hibs fans in the East Stand unfurled a flag that read ‘RIP Devin’ with a green and maroon heart.

Hearts had paid tribute to the teenager, whose mum works for the club, during last week’s Celtic game.

Players from both sides wore FC United to Prevent Suicide jerseys ahead of that game.

Kirstie Cusick, the organisation’s social movement development manager said: "Following the devastating news about Devin we send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. To anyone who is experiencing difficulties, please reach out to talk whether it is a friend, family, colleague or a helpline. Talking and listening can help save lives, and we'd like to thank Heart of Midlothian and Celtic for coming together with the football community to help spread that message."

A number of services provide confidential support from trained staff and volunteers to anyone who needs to talk about anything. That includes Samaritans, NHS 24’s mental health hub, Breathing Space and the Shout Crisis Text Line. Find out more HERE

