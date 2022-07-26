Hibs and Dundee United among 10 SPFL clubs to compete in re-formed Reserve League

The Reserve League was paused in the 2019/20 campaign due to the pandemic and will now kick-off for the first time in over two years on Tuesday, September 6, following discussions with member clubs.

Joining Hibs and United in the set-up, which is being backed by the SPFL’s main sponsor, cinch, are fellow Premiership sides Kilmarnock, Livingston and Motherwell, as well as lower league clubs Ayr United, Dundee, Hamilton Accies, Queen's Park and Queen of the South.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams will play each other once and matches are scheduled to take place on Tuesday afternoons.

Rangers, who won the Reserve League title in 2018-19, Celtic and Hearts are not taking part after successfully applying to field B teams in this season’s Lowland League, which kicked off last weekend.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer our member clubs the opportunity to be able to play SPFL cinch Reserve League football again, after the League was originally paused due to the pandemic.

“We would also like to thank our partners at cinch for its support of the SPFL cinch Reserve League and its fantastic ongoing backing of the Scottish game.”

A further two clubs, Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle, will compete in the SPFL cinch Reserve Cup, the draw and fixtures for which will be published on Tuesday, August 2.