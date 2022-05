Hibs and Aberdeen among TV picks as Premier Sports Cup group fixtures confirmed

The Group A showdown at Balmoor Stadium which takes place on Sunday, July 10 is one of six matches selected for live broadcast by competition sponsors Premier Sports.

Raith Rovers trip to Pittodrie on Sunday, July 24 will also be shown live on the subscription channel, along with two of Hibs' Group D matches, away to Falkirk on Tuesday, July 12 and their visit to SPFL newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose on Sunday, July 17.

Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle in Group C on Wednesday, July 13 and Airdrie v St Mirren in Group E on Tuesday, July 19 make up the remaining live Premier Sports coverage.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join next season's European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell in the last 16.

The full list of group stage fixtures is as follows:

Group A: Saturday July 9 - Dumbarton v Stirling Albion (3.00pm); Sunday July 10 - Peterhead v Aberdeen (Premier Sports, 3.00pm); Wednesday July 13 - Aberdeen v Dumbarton (7.45pm), Raith Rovers v Peterhead (7.45pm); Saturday July 16 - Peterhead v Dumbarton (3.00pm), Raith Rovers v Stirling Albion (3.00pm); Tuesday July 19 - Dumbarton v Raith Rovers (7.45pm), Stirling Albion v Aberdeen (7.45pm); Saturday July 23 - Stirling Albion v Peterhead (3.00pm); Sunday July 24 - Aberdeen v Raith Rovers (Premier Sports, 3.00pm).

Group B: Saturday July 9 - Fraserburgh v Kilmarnock (3.00pm), Stenhousemuir v Partick Thistle (3.00pm); Tuesday July 12 - Fraserburgh v Montrose (7.45pm); Wednesday July 13 - Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (Premier Sports, 7.45pm); Saturday July 16 - Montrose v Kilmarnock (3.00pm), Stenhousemuir v Fraserburgh (3.00pm); Tuesday July 19 - Montrose v Stenhousemuir (7.45pm), Partick Thistle v Fraserburgh (7.45pm); Saturday July 23 - Kilmarnock v Stenhousemuir (3.00pm), Partick Thistle v Montrose (3.00pm).

Hibs and Aberdeen will each have two matches broadcast live on Premier Sports during the League Cup group stages. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Group C: Saturday July 9 - Buckie Thistle v Ross County (3.00pm), East Fife v Dunfermline Athletic (3.00pm); Tuesday July 12 - Alloa Athletic v East Fife (7.45pm), Dunfermline Athletic v Buckie Thistle (7.45pm); Saturday July 16 - Buckie Thistle v Alloa Athletic (3.00pm), Ross County v Dunfermline Athletic (3.00pm); Tuesday July 19 - Alloa Athletic v Ross County (7.45pm), East Fife v Buckie Thistle (7.45pm); Saturday July 23 - Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic (3.00pm), Ross County v East Fife (3.00pm).

Group D: Saturday July 9 - Hibernian v Clyde (3.00pm), Morton v Falkirk (3.00pm); Tuesday July 12 - Falkirk v Hibernian (Premier Sports, 7.45pm); Wednesday July 13 - Clyde v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic (7.45pm); Saturday July 16 - Clyde v Morton (3.00pm); Sunday July 17 - Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Hibernian (Premier Sports, 3.00pm); Wednesday July 20 - Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Falkirk (7.45pm), Hibernian v Morton (7.45pm).

Saturday July 23 - Falkirk v Clyde (3.00pm), Morton v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic (3.00pm).

Group E: Saturday July 9 - Cowdenbeath v Airdrieonians (3.00pm), St Mirren v Arbroath (3.00pm); Tuesday July 12 - Airdrieonians v Edinburgh City (7.45pm); Wednesday July 13 - Arbroath v Cowdenbeath (7.45pm); Saturday July 16 - Cowdenbeath v St Mirren (3.00pm), Edinburgh City v Arbroath (3.00pm); Tuesday July 19 - Airdrieonians v St Mirren (Premier Sports, 7.45pm); Wednesday July 20 - Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath (7.45pm); Saturday July 23 - Arbroath v Airdrieonians (3.00pm) - St Mirren v Edinburgh City (3.00pm).

Group F: Saturday July 9 - Ayr United v Elgin City (3.00pm), Queen of the South v Annan Athletic (3.00pm); Tuesday July 12

- Ayr United v Queen of the South (7.45pm), St Johnstone v Annan Athletic (7.45pm); Saturday July 16 - Annan Athletic v Elgin City (3.00pm), Queen of the South v St Johnstone (3.00pm); Tuesday July 19 - Annan Athletic v Ayr United (7.45pm), Elgin City v St Johnstone (7.45pm); Saturday July 23 - Elgin City v Queen of the South (3.00pm), St Johnstone v Ayr United (3.00pm).

Group G: Saturday July 9 - Albion Rovers v Livingston (3.00pm), Kelty Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (3.00pm); Tuesday July 12 - Albion Rovers v Cove Rangers (7.45pm), Livingston v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (7.45pm); Saturday July 16 - Cove Rangers v Livingston (3.00pm), Kelty Hearts v Albion Rovers (3.00pm); Tuesday July 19 - Cove Rangers v Kelty Hearts (7.45pm), Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Albion Rovers (7.45pm); Saturday July 23 - Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Cove Rangers (3.00pm), Livingston v Kelty Hearts (3.00pm).

Group H: Saturday July 9 - Dundee v Hamilton Academical (3.00pm), Stranraer v Queen's Park (3.00pm); Tuesday July 12 - Hamilton Academical v Stranraer (7.45pm), Queen's Park v Forfar Athletic (7.45pm); Saturday July 16 - Forfar Athletic v Hamilton Academical (3.00pm), Stranraer v Dundee (3.00pm); Tuesday July 19 - Forfar Athletic v Stranraer (7.45pm), Queen's Park v Dundee (7.45pm); Saturday July 23 - Dundee v Forfar Athletic (3.00pm), Hamilton Academical v Queen's Park (3.00pm).