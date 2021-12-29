Hibs and Aberdeen among clubs set for £250k windfall from Uefa - with Hearts to miss out

Scottish clubs will receive a share of a £2.32m solidary payment pot from Uefa. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The cash, which is earmarked for clubs to spend on youth development, is usually distributed by European football’s governing body around October but, according to the Daily Mail, the Scottish teams in line to benefit finally got word last week that the money is on its way.

Uefa distributes the payments to clubs who have not competed in the group stages of Champions League, Europa League or Conference League and who are running an approved youth development programme in compliance with national club licensing accredited by Uefa,

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s share of the pot this time around stands at £2.32 million with Aberdeen, Dundee United, Hibs, Motherwell, Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren said to be the current Premiership outfits in line to receive the £250,000 injection.

Last season’s relegated duo Hamilton Accies and Kilmarnock will also benefit from the payment which will come as a welcome relief to clubs who are counting the cost of the Scottish Government’s decision to impose a 500 limit on crowds.

Newly-promoted Dundee and Hearts are not in line to receive the payment while Livingston don’t fit the criteria because they did not have an accredited youth academy last season.

Scotland’s solidarity pot has diminished in recent years due to the failure of Rangers and Celtic to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

When Celtic last reached that stage in 2017, the other clubs received around £370,000 – £120,000 more than the current figure.