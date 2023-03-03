The 36-year-old pulled up during Hibs’ last match against Kilmarnock with a hamstring problem and after consulting with a specialist, the former Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton and Sunderland winger may require surgery on the muscle.
McGeady joined Hibs last summer on a one-year deal and has already missed months of this season with a knee injury. The Irish internationalist was in a good vein of form since returning to the first team in January but it now remains to be seen if he will be retained for the 2023/24 campaign. The 36-year-old also admitted in January that his previous injury made him contemplate retirement.
Ahead of his team’s cinch Premiership match against Livingston on Saturday, Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “Geads will be seeing another specialist shortly and that will determine whether or not he needs surgery. He will be out for a minimum of four months, and potentially six months. It’s really disappointing for us and really disappointing for him, but it’s our job to nurse him back to full fitness.”