Aiden McGeady may have played his last game for Hibs after the capital club confirmed that the playmaker has been ruled out for the rest of the season by injury.

The 36-year-old pulled up during Hibs’ last match against Kilmarnock with a hamstring problem and after consulting with a specialist, the former Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton and Sunderland winger may require surgery on the muscle.

McGeady joined Hibs last summer on a one-year deal and has already missed months of this season with a knee injury. The Irish internationalist was in a good vein of form since returning to the first team in January but it now remains to be seen if he will be retained for the 2023/24 campaign. The 36-year-old also admitted in January that his previous injury made him contemplate retirement.

Ahead of his team’s cinch Premiership match against Livingston on Saturday, Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “Geads will be seeing another specialist shortly and that will determine whether or not he needs surgery. He will be out for a minimum of four months, and potentially six months. It’s really disappointing for us and really disappointing for him, but it’s our job to nurse him back to full fitness.”