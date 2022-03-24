Hibs ace Josh Doig on how to deal with transfer speculation after summer 'distraction'

Reports emerged earlier in the week that the 19-year-old defender was watched by Serie A side Sassuolo in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Aberdeen.

During the summer he was linked with a move to the Premier League after an impressive breakthrough campaign with Hibs under Jack Ross.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player, who will be a key individual for Scotland Under-21s, admitted it impacted his focus but now he is in a better place with how to deal with it.

Hibernian's Josh Doig has attracted interest from other clubs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

"I am kind of getting used to it, I have learned from the summer when I let it distract me a little bit,” he said.

"I am ignoring it and getting on with the football.

"Don't look at anything, Twitter, Instagram, stay away from it all, just play your football, at the end of the day, that's what will get you your move in the end.

"You have your family, your pals, telling you all sorts of things.

"It is nice to hear sometimes but as a professional you need to put it to the back of your mind and just get on with training and playing every day and just enjoying your football."

The link with Sassuolo takes on greater intrigue due to Aaron Hickey’s success in Italy with Bologna.

Clubs in Italy have taken a keener interest in Scottish talent. Aberdeen duo Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson have been linked with moves to Serie A, the latter met with officials from Cagliari, while the former had bids rejected for his services in January.

Hickey has shown there is a path into Steve Clarke’s squad through impressing in the Italian top-flight.

"He went over there and he is absolutely flying,” Doig said. “To play in Serie A every week is not an easy thing.

"I have known Hickey all my life almost, I was at Hearts with him at a young age and to see him in the A squad, I am delighted for him.

"He deserves it, he's a great guy and a great football player as well."