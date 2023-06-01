Hibs accept Kevin Nisbet offer but Scotland striker set to keep suitors waiting

Kevin Nisbet is in no rush to decide his future despite Hibs accepting a seven-figure offer from Millwall.

The English Championship side came close to signing the Scotland striker in January before the player pulled out and they have returned with another bid worth £2.2million, which includes add-ons, and a lucrative sell-on fee.

Hibs would love to keep hold of the player who returned from a cruciate injury in December and helped the club turn their season around, grabbing a dozen goals in 20 games, to push them into the top six and, depending on the outcome of this weekend’s Scottish Cup final, possibly into European competition.

But despite offers being tabled, the forward who has been capped 10 times for Scotland, and is back in Steve Clarke’s squad for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifying double header against Norway and then Georgia, has kept his options open.

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet is in no rush to decide his future despite Hibs accepting an offer from Millwall for his services. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Signed from Dunfermline in summer 2020, Nisbet’s current deal is due to expire next summer, opening the door to a pre-contract deal in January. Fully aware of that, the Easter Road club are now keen to cash in while they still can, and would prefer to do so early in the transfer window, so that they have time to find a quality replacement before either the Viaplay Cup group stages or European qualifiers. The squad returns for pre-season training later this month.

But, despite the club accepting the latest bid, Nisbet is determined to take his time over the decision, with other clubs already expressing an interest.

Hoping for his first cap since featuring against Moldova in November 2021, decent performances in the upcoming international matches could see the number of suitors swell and currently on holiday following the league conclusion, he wants to leave all negotiations until after the Scotland camp and will not be hurried into any decision on his future.

Blackburn Rovers and Celtic have also been linked with the 26-year-old, who turned down Millwall’s advances in January claiming he did not feel the time was right, so soon after recuperating from his knee injury.