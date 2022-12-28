Hibs accept bid for Jake Doyle-Hayes - but ball is in midfielder's court

Hibs have left the ball in Jake Doyle Hayes’ court after they accepted a bid from Forest Green for the midfielder.

Hibs have accepted a bid from Forest Green Rovers for midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

That frees up the Irishman to speak with the English League One side ahead of the January transfer period, with personal terms the only remaining obstacle to the move south.

Easter Road manager Lee Johnson has made it clear that he would like to bolster his squad in the upcoming window, and part of that process includes offloading players, but it is understood that Doyle-Hayes, who was signed in 2021 and still has two-and-a-half years of his contract to run, was not actively touted to other clubs and would still be permitted to fight for game time should he opt to remain with the Leith club.

But, the former St Mirren midfielder has made just four starts in nine appearances this term, with only two of them in the league. On his way back from the injury sustained in October, the 23-year-old is looking for more regular starting berth and Forest Green have made no secret of their ambitions, or their intent to ensure Doyle-Hayes is a major player in helping achieve them.

They have already enlisted the services of former Hibee Dylan McGeouch and have had a bid accepted for St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon, although the latter has also attracted attention from Portsmouth.

