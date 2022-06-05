Hibs academy chief and ex-Blackburn boss 'being considered' by Dundee after Shaun Maloney talks fail

The Hibs academy director has been in place since November last year, but is now amongst the names being considered to replace Mark McGhee at the Championship club.

Gordon Strachan is heading up the search, expanded since the breakdown in talks with former Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney last week.

Local reports in Dundee suggest the former Blackburn Rovers boss could be in the frame though ex-Kilmarnock and MK Dons midfielder Peter Leven has also emerged as a potential Dens Park boss. A swift appointment is sought ahead of pre-season training and The Courier says the ex-Blackburn Rovers boss ‘is one of just a few names now being considered’.

As well as Maloney, another former Hibs boss Jack Ross had been linked, as had recently departed Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson.

McGhee’s short-term contract was not extended following Dundee’s relegation. The two-time Motherwell boss took over from James McPake in February.