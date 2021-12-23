Hibs 1-0 Aberdeen extras: Maloney's star man, Glass ref complaints, Dons fans' booster vaccine chant

Shaun Maloney shakes hands with the players after earning his first win as Hibs boss. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Player of the match: Ryan Porteous worked hard to make a positive impression on his new manager. Defensively-solid as a team in the second half especially when many assumed they would be dead on their feet after a gruelling schedule and the physical and mental fatigue of the League Cup final defeat, he stood out from the rest by adding the winning goal into his performance.

Letdown: The fact that this was the last match in front of a sizable crowd for at least several weeks was the biggest disappointment of the evening. Going back to practically-closed door matches this weekend, at a time when clubs usually enjoy bumper crowds, is so sad.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turning point: In a game which offered few clear-cut chances and, given the tired legs and minds on duty, was hardly the most enthralling, the goal from Ryan Porteous was the key moment.

Ref watch: Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass took issue with what he felt were inconsistencies in the way the referee Alan Muir addressed penalty box blocking, particularly in the lead up to Hibs goal. “We’re getting called for blocking at the other end but it’s ok to block Declan [Gallagher] at our end.” But he admitted that was not the determining factor in the final score. “That’s not why we lost the goal. We lost one of the main threats at the set piece, that’s why we lost it.”

Gave us a giggle: The Aberdeen fans kept chanting that ‘You can stick your f-ing booster up your arse’, which baffled many in the crowd, who had only been offered jags to the upper arm!