Hibernian were left to rue their poor finishing after having to make do with a point in what was a compelling goal-less draw with Dundee.

Hibs striker Dylan Vente heads the ball on target during the 0-0 draw with Dundee. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

Nick Montomgery’s side had some 23 attempts at goal but lacked a cutting edge when it mattered. Dylan Vente, Paul Hanlon, Martin Boyle, Elie Youan and Will Fish were among those who should have done better from promising openings in the final third.

The home team did not have it all their own way, however. Dundee looked dangerous on the counter and went close through Zak Rudden and the impressive Owen Beck in the second half.

Hibs players showing faith in Nick Montgomery’s system

There was a moment in the 15th minute that would have brought a smile to the face of the Hibs manager. Hibs had been under the cosh for a sustained spell inside their own area and were perhaps even fortunate not to have conceded.

But it was a sign of the belief that the players have in Montgomery’s style of play with what was to follow.

Paul Hanlon collected the ball deep inside his own box from goalkeeper David Marshall and given that there was growing unease among the Hibs fans, it would have been easy for him to simply lump the ball up the park.

But instead they retained possession and within the space of five slick passes, Dylan Vente was in a promising position to cross inside the Dundee box.

The Dutchman’s pass was cut out but that phase of play was a snapshot of what Montgomery wants as the ball made its way from Hanlon through Lewis Stevenson, Elie Youan, Joe Newell, Lewis Miller to Vente.

Still room for the old guard

Paul Hanlon was back wearing the captain’s armband for Hibs in his first start under Nick Montgomery and this performance was a reminder to his new boss that he still has a part to play going forward. The centre-half replaced Rocky Bushiri as one of three changes from the midweek Viaplay Cup win over St Mirren.

And Hanlon produced a solid display in repelling the Dundee attacks. His accurate long passing also offered an alternative to Hibs’ attempts to circumnavigate the Dundee press.

Lewis Stevenson also started at left-back after playing second fiddle to Jordan Obita in recent games but was replaced just after the hour mark as Hibs sought fresh impetus on the left flank.

Hibs need to exhibit a ruthlessness in attack

If one thing is certain under Nick Montgomery, Hibs will create chances. Putting them away is another thing. The stats suggest Hibs should have left with all the spoils from this clash. 23 attempts at goals, 9 of those on target and 14 corners.

Okay, maybe a big chunk of those chances were not clear cut but having had so many openings in front of goal, Montgomery was nonetheless disappointed his team were unable to stick one away.

One positive was that they looked threatening against a Dundee team who set up with a back five and were certainly well organised at the back.

Hibernian (4-4-2): Marshall 6; Miller 6, Fish 6, Hanlon 6, Stevenson 5 (Obita 62, 4); Boyle 6, Jeggo 6, Newell 6, Youan 6; Le Fondre 5 (Tavares 72, 3), Vente 5 (Doifdge 62, 4)

Subs not used: Borus, Levitt, Delferriere, Campbell, Bushiri, Whittaker.

Booked: Obita.

Dundee (5-3-2): Carson 6; Kerr 6, Portales, Shaughnessy 7, Lamie 6, Beck 8; Cameron 6 (Howley 88, 2), Boateng 6, McCowan 6; Bakayoko 6, Rudden 6 (Robertson 82, 4)

Subs not used: Legzdins, Pineda, Ashcroft, Robinson, Donnelly, Sylla, Lewis.

Booked: Lamie, Beck, Kerr.

Referee: John Beaton.