Doig joined the Italian Serie A outfit this summer for £3million and his displays in Verona have attracted interest from other Italian clubs, including Napoli, Atalanta and Roma. However, Bologna have made the first official move for the 20-year-old, according to the Sun , with forwards Emanuel Vignato and Nicola Sansone offered in an exchange transfer.

Doig came through the youth ranks at Hibs and after the club negotiated a sell-on clause with Hellas Verona, they will hope that the deal does not go through so they don’t miss out on any potential windfall. Reports in Italy suggest that Doig is valued at £6m. Bologna, however, tracked Doig during his time at Easter Road and are no strangers to the Scottish market, having signed Aaron Hickey and Lewis Ferguson in recent years.