All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Harry McKirdy undergoes heart surgery as Hibs provide 'positive' update on striker

Hibs striker Harry McKirdy is facing a lengthy lay-off after undergoing successful heart surgery.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:35 BST
 Comment

The 26-year-old suffered a shock setback last month when a heart issue was discovered during routine pre-season testing with McKirdy informed that he required an operation before he would be able to resume his playing career.

The former Swindon Town striker – who signed for Hibs on a three-year contract in a reported £300,000 transfer last summer – now faces a “signifcant” spell on the sidelines as he recovers from the procedure, which has been hailed as a success.

A Hibs statement read: “We can provide a positive update on the fitness of Harry McKirdy. The 26-year-old forward underwent successful heart surgery and will now begin his road to recovery.

"The club’s medical department will continue to have open dialogue with his surgeon, and specialists, to ensure he continues to recover in this positive manner. McKirdy will be out for a significant period of time but the club are confident that Harry will return to full fitness following his rehabilitation period.”

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.