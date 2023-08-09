Harry McKirdy undergoes heart surgery as Hibs provide 'positive' update on striker

The 26-year-old suffered a shock setback last month when a heart issue was discovered during routine pre-season testing with McKirdy informed that he required an operation before he would be able to resume his playing career.
The former Swindon Town striker – who signed for Hibs on a three-year contract in a reported £300,000 transfer last summer – now faces a “signifcant” spell on the sidelines as he recovers from the procedure, which has been hailed as a success.
A Hibs statement read: “We can provide a positive update on the fitness of Harry McKirdy. The 26-year-old forward underwent successful heart surgery and will now begin his road to recovery.
"The club’s medical department will continue to have open dialogue with his surgeon, and specialists, to ensure he continues to recover in this positive manner. McKirdy will be out for a significant period of time but the club are confident that Harry will return to full fitness following his rehabilitation period.”