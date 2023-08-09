Harry McKirdy undergoes heart surgery as Hibs provide 'positive' update on striker

The 26-year-old suffered a shock setback last month when a heart issue was discovered during routine pre-season testing with McKirdy informed that he required an operation before he would be able to resume his playing career.

The former Swindon Town striker – who signed for Hibs on a three-year contract in a reported £300,000 transfer last summer – now faces a “signifcant” spell on the sidelines as he recovers from the procedure, which has been hailed as a success.

A Hibs statement read: “We can provide a positive update on the fitness of Harry McKirdy. The 26-year-old forward underwent successful heart surgery and will now begin his road to recovery.