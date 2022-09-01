Harry McKirdy to complete Hibs move as club set sights on Southampton defender

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swindon striker, who grabbed two goals in his first five games of the season, is now expected in the capital this afternoon to go through his medical and finalise the deal, with matters expected to be concluded well before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The 25-year-old has been a long-time target of manager Lee Johnson and with his current contract with the League Two side due to expire at the end of this season, Hibs are extremely close to getting a deal over the line.

The departure of Christian Doidge, on loan to Kilmarnock, helped pave the way and it is understood that a deal with Swindon Town has been reached, and personal terms have been agreed with McKirdy, who is a former Aston Villa youth player, and it is now just a case of completing the medical and signing off on the paperwork.

A player the Leith club have been monitoring for a few months, he has racked up 25 goals and 10 assists since arriving at the County Ground from Port Vale last season, and Johnson was not put off by his recent bad behaviour.

Following a sending off against Salford City in the middle of August, the Englishman stormed into the officials changing room and threw a protein shake at the wall, splashing the referee and assistants' clothes. That earned him a three match ban and a £1500 fine.

There could be further business as the capital club remain positive about their chances of adding another centre-back to their ranks but that will go closer to the wire as they try to push the deal through.

Twenty-year-old Simeu is understood to be the front runner. A former England age-group international, he offers Hibs the versatility they are looking for and can play across a back three or four.

Swindon Town striker Harry McKirdy is in Edinburgh to complete a transfer deadline day move to Hibs. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)