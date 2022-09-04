Harry McKirdy opens up on dramatic Hibs move from Swindon and protein-shake incident in referee's room

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Newell fires home Hibs' winner after just 12 minutes.

The 25-year-old signed for Hibs on deadline day, a crazy Thursday that spilled into the early hours as Hibs and Swindon negotiated his transfer. At one point the deal was off, and McKirdy would have to fly back to Wiltshire, before finally the Easter Road club announced his move at 1.20am on Friday.

The drama was not done there, though. Swindon filed their paperwork a minute late, meaning McKirdy needed to wait for FIFA to get involved and ratify the deal. The governing body were swift with their judgment, allowing McKirdy to be registered for Killie’s visit. He came off the bench to make his debut, a nervy affair against ten men that was settled by a 12th-minute Joe Newell goal. Hibs really ought to have won by more given their numerical supremacy for 80 minutes owing to Ash Taylor’s red card, but some terrible misses – one late on by Momodou Bojang in particular – made it an uncomfortable afternoon until the final whistle.

McKirdy also spurned a good chance with a diving header. “It’s been a long week,” the new signing said. “I’m not quite sure what time I got to bed on Thursday, so it was nice just to be out there playing. The reception I got from the fans was brilliant. They’ve been good with me since it looked like I was signing – and that was the reason I wanted to come here. Hopefully I can give them more reasons to cheer than I did in my first game.

Harry McKirdy had one of the busier weeks of his career after signing for Hibs from Swindon Town.

What was deadline-day like for McKirdy then, given the protracted nature of the deal? “I’m not sure it was that hectic for me,” he explained. “It was more the people actually involved.

“I didn’t really know what was going on, I just hoped it would go through. It might have crossed my mind, that it could fall through, but I was confident that everyone would agree. Hibs wanted me and Swindon wanted to cash in on me, so I felt it would get done.

“Why Hibs? Just look at the reception I got. I’ve only been here a couple of days but the city looks good, everyone I spoke to had only good things to say about it. It just feels like the right step forward in my career.

McKirdy revealed that he was aware of Hibs’ interest in May, although the deal was put in slight jeopardy when he was hauled in front of the FA for soaking a referee’s suit with a protein shake after he was sent off while playing for Swindon last month. He was given a three-match ban – one of which will be served in Scotland, against Aberdeen on September 17. He says he has learned his lesson.

McKirdy had a good chance to score on his debut, but his diving header against Kilmarnock flashed over the bar.