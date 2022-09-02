Harry McKirdy: FIFA make quick ruling to grant striker's Hibs move from Swindon

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry McKirdy is likely to make his Hibs debut against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Leith club and the player, who was signed on a three-year contract on transfer deadline day, had been playing the waiting game after Swindon Town failed to lodge the paperwork before the midnight cut-off point.

That left the matter in the football authorities’ hands, with the SFA and the FA called on to verify the deal sheet detailing the time of the transaction to bring the 25-year-old from the League Two side to the Scottish Premiership complied with the necessary constraints.

With no set timeline for the approval process, the player, who scored two goals in five games this season, had been expected to miss tomorrow’s game at Easter Road but he will now join the match day squad.

He is likely to miss the next home game, against Aberdeen, though, as he serves out the remaining match of a three -game ban picked up for “aggressive and improper” behaviour while a player at the County Ground.

Reacting to a sending off last month, he burst into the officials’ dressing room and threw a protein shake at the wall, splashing the referee and his assistants’ clothes.