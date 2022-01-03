Harry Clarke to Hibs: Arsenal defender travels north for medical - and transfers won't stop there

Harry Clarke spent the first half of the season on loan at Ross County.

The 20-year-od Arsenal defender, who can operate as a right-sided centre-back or right-back, spent the first half of the season on loan at cinch Premiership side Ross County – and earned rave reviews.

As well as proving a solid contributor in the Highlander’s backline, he also weighed in with three goals and two assists in his 17 appearances.

The Ipswich-born youngster, who has been capped at England age group level, started out at his hometown club before switching to Arsenal’s youth set up in 2015. Since then he has worked his way through the ranks within the London club, adding in loan spells at Oldham and then Ross County.

But, despite Dingwall boss Malky Mackay being a strong advocate of the defender, Clarke was recalled by Arsenal at the end of December and, with an 18-month loan deal close to completion, he is poised to become Shaun Maloney’s first new signing as Hibs boss.

Expected in the capital on Monday evening, Clarke is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday afternoon, provided the medical runs smoothly.

He joins Chris Mueller and Dylan Tait, who agreed pre-contracts in the summer, as fresh additions to the Leith squad. But the club are not expected to stop there with a number of ins and outs still projected as they back their new manager and push for a surge up the league standings when the Premiership action resumes with an away trip to face Celtic on January 17.