Playing the first leg at Easter Road, the capital side, who have been building some positive early-season momentum, will have to find a way to corral a high-scoring opponent.

In the opening five games of their season, they have averaged two goals per outing, but warmed up for their trip to Scotland by putting three past Dynamo Zagreb. The fact that they also conceded three in that high scoring draw will be just as noteworthy to Hibs, who came through an open contest of their own at the weekend and have been just as goal-hungry, netting eight in their first three competitive outings.

“They are a good side who have started the season well but we have faced more significant challenges in our own league,” explained Ross.

Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey is pleased with the club's early-season form as the Easter Road players look to build on last season's momentum. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

“We understand it is a difficult challenge but not one that is insurmountable.

“They are a fairly positive side in the way they ask questions of you defensively. But, the games I have watched with them have been fairly stretched and those games usually suit us better, you saw that at the weekend. Everything points to it being a good game and an open game.”

That gives Hibs plenty of attacking options and space to feed their own front men, who have all opened their accounts for this season, which is why Hibs will be cognisant of the threat posed by the likes of Josip Drmic, who has four goals to his name for a side who, like Hibs, are, thus far, unbeaten in competitive action, but prefer to shine a light on their own abilities.

Having delivered the club’s first top three finish in 16 years and come tantalisingly close to silverware, the experiences of last season – both good and bad – have aided individual and collective development, according to those in the dressing room.

“Obviously, we had disappointment in the final game of last season, that was obvious to everyone,” said goalkeeper Matt Macey, “but apart from that one it was a strong end to the season in terms of performances and results and I felt confident after that final that there would be a response.

“You could tell in everyone’s faces when we came back for pre-season that everyone was firing and ready to go and we’ve really taken it on at the start of the season, which is important because it sets you up for a long year. It can be quite easy for things to go wrong early on and then you are playing catch up. But we know the importance of a good start and we have been able to do that.

“You never really know what you are going to get in Europe but looking at the footage we’ve got, it looks like they have some good players and it’s another step further in Europe so you can expect a tougher game. But, we’re well prepared for that.”

And, Ross has been pleased with the early signs of improvement in the ranks, and the suggestion of greater steel.

He acknowledges that while his side were tough to better when they were able to get their noses in front last season, conversely, there was some concern surrounding their inability to adapt to setbacks in games or bounce back when they went behind.

They managed to win just once after going behind last season but already they have doubled that tally.

Showing resolve, they managed to adapt when Joe Newell was sent off in their opening European tie against Santa Coloma. They went on to win that tussle convincingly and then overhaul the Andorrans when they assumed a surprise lead in the second leg of that qualifying round. Then they proved that wasn’t a fluke a few days later when they responded positively to trailing Motherwell, battling back twice on their way to a 3-2 triumph.

“You always look for an evolution of your team and last season we developed a reputation for being good frontrunners,” said Ross.

“Adversity can be going behind or losing a man like we did in the first leg of the previous round.

“Our reaction to going behind in Andorra and twice at the weekend was good. Hopefully that is a sign of more maturity and more resilience in the group. But, equally we are a good team and I try to remind them of that all the time.”

That message may be getting through and despite an initial wobble when they were reduced to 10 men in their first European contest, they have backed themselves in every game.

“We are constantly looking at how to improve.

“We were good at finding different styles and different systems last season but Sunday was important because you can become ragged when you go behind. That didn’t happen. We didn't chase the game or come away from what we normally do. We were much more disciplined.”

Newell is expected to make his European return tonight but Ross revealed that Josh Doig will continue to be sidelined as he copes with the distraction of the ongoing transfer talk. Chris Cadden is on the road to full fitness but his manager said it will be another couple of weeks before he can contemplate first team involvement and Steven Bradley is still contending with a slight injury.

