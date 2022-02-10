Former Hibs managerial frontrunner set to land big job in England

Alex Neil has reportedly agreed to become Sunderland's next head coach.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 6:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 6:55 pm
Alex Neil is set to be appointed as Sunderland's new head coach. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The former Hamilton, Norwich and Preston boss is set to take charge of the League One side on a deal until the end of next season, according to Sky Sports, following the recent dismissal of Lee Johnson.

Neil, who was the early bookmakers favourite for the Hibs vacancy before the club turned to Shaun Maloney, has held off competition from fellow candidates Grant McCann and Sabri Lamouchi, after Roy Keane ruled himself out of the race.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Keane had long been the favourite to make a stunning return to Wearside, but the two parties could not come to an agreement.

The Black Cats have now moved to appoint Neil, who won promotion to the Scottish and English top flights with both Hamilton and Norwich respectively, via the play-offs.

Neil is expected to be in the dugout when Sunderland travel to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Alex NeilEnglandSunderlandPreston
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.