Feyenoord goalkeeper Ofir Marciano celebrates the Europa Conference League semi-final win over Marseille.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Dutch Eredivisie outfit last summer on a free transfer following five seasons in Edinburgh with Hibs, became Feyenoord’s No 1 back in March after usual custodian Justin Bijlow suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Marciano has largely played well for the Rotterdam-based club since being handed the gloves and has been a key part of the team that has vanquished Partizan Belgrade, Slavia Prague and Marseille to book a date with Jose Mourinho’s Roma at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana, Albania.

Playing in a European showpiece final will be a career highlight for Israeli internationalist Marciano, who won the Scottish Championship title during his spell at Hibs. He did not feature in last season’s Scottish Cup final against St Johnstone, with Matt Macey preferred due to being then-manager Jack Ross’ designated cup goalkeeper. Hibs went on to lose the final 1-0, with Macey saving a penalty.

Marciano will be expected to keep Roma’s England striker Tammy Abraham quiet. The ex-Chelsea forward has scored 17 times for the Giallorossi this season, who can also call upon Uzbek internationalist Eldor Shomurodov and playmaker Lorenzo Pellegrini in attack.

Roma go into the final as warm favourites to lift the trophy in the Albanian capital. The match, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will be played in front of a modest crowd of 21,690, with a mass scramble for tickets from both sets of fans.