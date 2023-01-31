Former Hibs defender Matt Doherty has left Tottenham Hotspur to join Atletico Madrid in one of the more surprising January transfer deadline day moves.

The 31-year-old terminated his contract with Spurs to be able to sign with Diego Simeone’s Spanish giants until the end of the season. He had played more than 70 times for the Premier League club after a £13.4million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was during his time at Wolves that he spent half a season on loan at Hibs, signed in the January transfer window 11 years ago by Pat Fenlon, joining the likes of Pa Kujabi, Tom Soares, Roy O’Donovan and Jorge Claros as arrivals mid-way through what would become an ill-fated campaign with the team losing 5-1 to Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

Doherty is not remembered fondly at Easter Road but has gone on to have a successful career, helping Wolves reach the Premier League and playing 33 times for Ireland.