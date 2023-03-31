All Sections
Former Hibs, Dundee Utd and Sunderland boss Jack Ross lands surprise role at Newcastle United

Former Hibs, Dundee United and Sunderland manager Jack Ross has joined Newcastle United’s coaching staff until the end of the season.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:41 BST
Jack Ross has landed a coaching role at Newcastle United.

The 46-year-old has been appointed as the Magpies’ interim head of coach development within the academy until the end of the season. He will work closely with Newcastle’s academy director Steve Harper and the senior management team to support structures between the under-9 to under 16 age groups. "Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator. His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here,” said Harper.

Ross has been out of frontline football since being sacked by Dundee United in August after just two months in charge. He was previously in charge of Hibs, where he led the Easter Road outfit to third in the cinch Premiership and both the finals of the Scottish Cup and League Cup. Prior to managing Hibs, he was the boss of Newcastle’s north-east rivals Sunderland and also St Mirren, and has recently been doing media work on television.

