Former Hibs coach John Doolan lands interim manager role - 'I will do the best job I can'

Former Hibs assistant manager John Doolan has been named as Accrington Stanley’s interim boss following John Coleman’s sacking on Sunday.

Coleman, who had been in charge for nearly a decade in his second spell at the helm, was dismissed after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Wrexham that left Stanley 16th in the Sky Bet League Two table. Former Accrington captain Doolan has been first-team coach at the club since the summer of 2017.

The 55-year-old said on accringtonstanley.co.uk: “I have been asked to take over the reins at the club and I will do the best job I can. My main focus is now on Bradford City on Saturday, and I ask all the fans to get behind the team as they always do.”

Along with Coleman, assistant manager Jimmy Bell also had his contract terminated at the weekend. The club’s statement on Monday said goalkeeping coach Andy Dibble and head of sports science and performance Chris Scholes remained in their respective roles.

Doolan was a popular member of Alan Stubbs’ coaching team at Hibs between 2014 and 2016 and helped bring the Scottish Cup back to Easter Road for the first time since 1902. He was linked with a return as manager but has remained with the 'Owd Reds for the past seven years.