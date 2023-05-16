Former Hibs CEO joins new regime at Raith Rovers as club hail 'major coup'

McEwan spent nearly three years as part of the senior management team at Easter Road prior to his departure last year. He joined Hibs from the R&A as head of marketing and brand partnerships and also stepped into the role of interim chief executive for six months during the pandemic following the departure of Leeann Dempster in November 2020.

He moved into the role of commercial director following the appointment of Ben Kensell as CEO an will now take up a similar post as part of the new regime at Stark’s Park.

The Kirkcaldy club were recently taken over by a consortium of local business led by former Kelty Hearts directors Dean McKenzie and Andy Barrowman. McEwan also has links to Kelty having previously served as assistant manager to former boss Tam Courts when the club was still in the junior ranks.

Raith Rovers have appointed Greg McEwan as the club's new commercial director.

In a statement, Raith hailed McEwan's arrival as a "major coup for the club", adding, "Greg will be a key member of the club’s executive team as the club looks to deliver its ambitious commercial growth plans over the coming years."

McEwan, a boyhood Raith fan, said: “I am a local boy, and having stood in the enclosure at Stark’s Park as a six-year-old and getting the same players autographs each week it’s great to be back and hopefully play a part in getting the club back to where it should be.

"I am lucky that I’ve watched Raith win trophies, play in Europe, and compete at the top table of Scottish Football but there are generations who haven’t, and we are striving to get back to those glory days.

“It’s going to take some time to get the revenues to where they should be, but we’ve already started to put the foundations in place, and we will grow this year on year.