Former Hibs boss Lee Johnson axed by Fleetwood Town after dismal run of results

Former Hibs manager Lee Johnson has been sacked by Fleetwood Town.

The 42-year-old replaced Scott Brown at the League One club in September, just two weeks after losing his job at Easter Road. However, Johnson has endured a wretched run of results at The Cod Army, losing seven and drawing two of his past nine matches. Johnson’s latest defeat was a 2-0 reversal by Bolton Wanderers on Friday evening and he leaves Fleetwood sitting second bottom of the table.

Johnson guided Hibs to fifth place in the cinch Premiership last season and reached the play-off round of the Europa Conference League before losing heavily to Aston Villa. But the team’s start to domestic fixtures was poor, with Hibs losing their first three matches, and Johnson was axed in late August and later replaced by Nick Montgomery.