Fiesty Hibs start, Hearts take grip, Sibbick rescues a point - how the Edinburgh derby unfolded at Easter Road

Hearts' Toby Sibbick celebrates after he blocks Hibs' Josh Campbell's shot n the line at the end of the goalless draw at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Earlier in the season, the Gorgie side were, at times, accused of dropping unnecessary points but since November they had not settled for anything other than maximum points against anyone out with the Old Firm. But, under the Easter Road lights, they had to settle for a share of the spoils, leaving manager Robbie Neilson still looking for his away derby win while Hibs were able to swap the boos that hounded them off the pitch on Saturday for a more appreciative send up at full time in this one.

The Tynecastle side were made to work harder for their point than many have anticipated, given the recent form of both sides.

Both sides emerged from the tunnel to the roar of flames and ceremony but facing the home players was the added plea, or instruction. Fight For The Badge read the banner unfurled low in the East Stand.

It had been four years since Hibs had managed to get the better of their foes at Easter Road.

Back then Scott Allan and Jamie Maclaren had grabbed goals but finding someone capable of doing that in this one proved trickier, especially in a first half, where Hibs seemed to bench the measured possession football of recent weeks for a faster-paced performance.

That got them into danger areas on a fairly regular basis but the cutting edge was missing.

There was intent on the flanks, with young Josh Doig, given the nod ahead of Saturday’s goalscorer Demetri Mitchell, and Chris Cadden, who also managed to get on the scoresheet at the weekend, pushing up the wings.

But, they also managed to find a bit of thrust through the middle, with Joe Newell on the front foot and the front three of Chris Muelller, Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge all getting involved. But, the problem was that for all that extra thrust, there was no cut as the makeshift Hearts defence stood firm.

And, Josh Campbell probably illustrated the home frustration when he was presented with a gilt-edged chance as the game tipped into stoppage time. In a central position, with the goal seemingly at his mercy, his effort was blocked on the line by Hearts’ Toby Sibbick, leaving the distraught frontman on his knees, punching the turf.

It was a way of bookending a game which saw HIbs start and finish on the attack.

In the early exchanges, Nisbet set up Mueller for a shot and, soon after, Doig nodded down a ball that squirmed past both Doidge and Nisbet who were lined up at the back post.

A compelling contest, it was a derby with more than a few debutantes on either side. Both managers had also been forced to shake up the starting line up, leaving first team regulars in the stand. While the visitors were without seasoned campaigners, John Souttar, Crag Halkett and Michael Smith, their hosts had to make a switch in goal, with Matt Macey injured and Kevin Dabrowski stepping into the fray.

And, it was a night where no-one could afford passengers as form did go out the window and the usual high tempo, derby footballing battle ensued.

Hearts weathered that feisty Hibs start and finally started to come into it but there were concerns when both Nathaniel Atkinson and then Andy Halliday were booked, leaving them to walk a tightrope against the home side’s influential and energetic wide men.

There was a penalty shout for Hearts midway through that first half when Lewis Stevenson barged Hearts’ new striker Ellis Simms. Anywhere else on the pitch that would have been a foul but referee Don Roberston was uninterested.

Mueller and Newell put in a shift that had Baningime and Devlin chasing them all over the pitch as they tracked back. But Liam Boyce, Simms and McKay gave them enough of an outlet and the Evertonian loanee produced a flurry of efforts as Hearts took a better grip of the game after the break.

In the 51st minute McKay held up the ball and slid a perfectly weighted ball in for Sims. One on one with Dabrowski, the Hibs stand-in keeper got his body in the way to foil him.

In the 56th minute, he had another go, forcing a save from Dabrowski from close range.

It was a hat-trick of opportunities in the 71st minute as the Englishman was again through and from a tight angle he had an attempt but was again denied. But the Evertonian and Hearts kept knocking, prompting a rejig from Hibs boss Shaun Maloney.

Mitchell’s pace made a difference when he came on and the pendulum swung in Hibs favour as they threw everything they could muster at their guests. And they could have snatched it in the dying minutes when that chance fell to Campbell in front of Craig Gordon’s goal.

In the end the draw was all the could manage but there were positives for them to extrapolate. Hearts frustration was at refereeing decisions that they felt robbed them, with a handball in the second half also being waved away.

But when the dust settles on a competitive fixture both teams will probably accept the draw as a fair result.