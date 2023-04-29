Falkirk cup semi-finalist reveals he has Jack Ross and Hibs to thank for his Hampden chance

Twice, Stephen McGinn has confessed he came perilously close to hanging up his boots and turning his back on football. This afternoon’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden is another reminder to the Falkirk captain why he is thankful he persevered.

The 34-year-old has revealed he has Jack Ross, his former manager at St Mirren, to thank for the one phone call that helped sway his decision and keep him in the game. A player-coaching role at Hibernian was the saviour during the uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

A subsequent loan move to Morton was another sliding doors moment for the ex-Watford, Sheffield United and Wycombe Wanderers midfielder. With that short stint reigniting his desire to stave off retirement, he was then a Championship winner with Kilmarnock last season. Now, he stands on the brink of helping lead a League One side to a Scottish Cup final.

“Genuinely, there were two occasions,” he said when asked how close he came to quitting. “One, when I got the phone call from St Mirren [to release him] and we had just a baby. I didn’t know if football was going to resume again, I had no idea what we were doing.

Falkirk's Stephen McGinn prepares to face Inverness in the Scottish Cup semi-final. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“So, you’re trying to think sensibly: ‘Look, I’ve lived my dream, I’m happy with my career and where it stands and what I’ve done’. I needed to provide for my family, depending on how the Covid situation looked.

“I thank Jack for picking up the phone and giving me the opportunity of a dual role at Hibs, which kept me involved and kept me training and kept my hunger. When Gus MacPherson made the call to go to Morton, my genuine first thoughts were, 'if I go there and don’t enjoy it then that will be me'.

“Since then I’ve obviously won the league with Kilmarnock and have now got Saturday to look forward to. I’m really thankful I stuck at it.”

The eldest of the three McGinn brothers, the Falkirk skipper has been name-checked as the childhood inspiration of Aston Villa and Scotland’s John, who is six years younger. Whilst Stephen has won the second-tier twice, the cup glory John celebrated with Hibs in 2016 has eluded him. A semi-final loss to Rangers with St Mirren in 2009 still stings.

Meanwhile, middle son Paul, who lost in the final with Hibs in 2021, further questioned Stephen's place in the sibling pecking order by wining a solitary Scotland cap the same year.

“If I compare myself to John I’ll be in trouble,” said Stephen ahead of the meeting with Championship side Inverness Caley Thistle. “He has his moments and Paul and I fight it out! John’s disappointed he can’t come because he’s got Man United to prepare for. Paul and his wee boy will come, so I’m looking forward to having their support.

“[Getting to a final is] not really something I want to think about or talk about, because if I don’t get it then it’s another thing I don’t have - on top of Scotland caps! Hopefully it goes the right way and I can enjoy the celebrations after it.

