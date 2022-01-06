The 21-year-old brother of Hibs’ 2016 Scottish Cup winning legend Liam will join the Easter Road club on an initial six-month loan spell as he sees out the remainder of his contract with the Glasgow outfit. A three-year permanent deal will then kick in.

The signing is a good one for club and player given the fact that Hibs boss Shaun Maloney enjoyed a positive working relationship with Henderson as he came through the Parkhead youth ranks.

A promising youngster, Henderson has already gained experience in the Scottish top flight and featured for Celtic at Europa League and Champions League level.

Ewan Henderson has left Celtic to join Hibs.

He also spent time on loan at Dunfermline last term but failed to help the Championship side gain promotion.

But he is hungry for regular first team football and as a creative force, playing primarily in the traditional no10 role, he should fit in well.

The Scotland U-21 will wear the No 80 shirt at Hibs.

“Ewan is an extremely talented player. He has superb awareness and vision, he’s creative and will provide assists,” said Hibs manager Maloney.

“He’s a player I really want to help to develop so he can show the league the talent he has.

“As a Club, we look forward to helping Ewan develop so he can achieve his potential over the coming years.”

Harry Clarke is expected to complete his signing this afternoon, while the Leith cub are still chasing another defender as they look to build on their model of signing young, hungry players comfortable playing attack-minded football.