Ewan Henderson secures Hibs loan exit with move to Belgian second tier

Hibs midfielder Ewan Henderson will play his football abroad for the rest of the season - and possibly beyond - after joining KV Oostende on loan.

The Belgian second-tier side have also negotiated an option to buy the 23-year-old midfielder next summer for a six-figure fee.

Henderson has made 56 appearances for Hibs since making the switch from Celtic in January 2022, but has struggled for regular game-time this season, making only making one appearance in all competitions.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson commented: “We wish Hendo all the best during his loan spell in Belgium. This gives him the opportunity to gain regular game-time as K.V. Oostende look to bounce straight back into the top-tier of Belgian football.”