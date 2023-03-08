Elie Youan: What it's like to play with in-from Hibs star as team-mate reveals he'd pay money to watch him

Chris Cadden believes Hibs fans would be willing to pay money to watch in-form star Elie Youan in training – just as he would.

The Frenchman hit a double in the weekend’s 4-1 win over Livingston, taking him to five goals in his past five outings for the Easter Road side. Manager Lee Johnson admitted the 23-year-old put in a lot of work during the World Cup break and is now undroppable.

"I enjoy watching him,” Cadden said. “I think I saw someone say you'd pay money to watch him in training and you would! He just goes out and enjoys himself and has fun.

"When a player is as on-form as he is at the moment, and as good as he is - he's good with both feet, he's quick, he's strong, he's powerful, good finisher. There's not really much more he can do, he just has to keep going – and the rest of us just need to keep giving him the ball.

"He's very unpredictable but that's good. He can go both ways, he can put a good cross in, he can shoot as well. He has so much in his locker that you don't know what he's going to do."

Cadden also admitted the current system is offering himself plenty of attacking freedom.

"It's a lot of fun, Ewan Henderson's playing ahead of me but he comes inside and leaves the right wing for me so it's good,” he said. "I'm enjoying it and it's good when you're winning games, we're on a good run, and the boys are in a good place so we just need to keep it going."