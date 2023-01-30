Elie Youan personifies Hibs - the impressive assist stat, Kevin Nisbet speculation and team spirit

Hibs go in search of back-to-back wins for the first time since October when they travel north to Ross County on Tuesday evening. It has been a frustratingly inconsistent and, at times, poor period for Lee Johnson’s men but they have, every now and then, displayed what they are capable of, both with and without Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous.

That was certainly the case on Saturday when the team thumped Aberdeen despite the latter’s departure to Watford and the former on the bench after his move to Millwall was called off. Josh Campbell got plenty of the plaudits with three goals and two assists, but it was noted by many the impact of Elie Youan, who started through the middle.

The French forward, more than any other individual, may personify the team’s high ceiling but also that frustrating inconsistency. On loan from St Gallen, Youan has an abundance of talent. The 23-year-old is quick and strong, he can skip past players, go either side, and get to the by-line. No player outside the Old Firm has set up more goals in the Premiership. He possesses fine technique and is the type of forward who is just as capable scoring from within the six-yard box, as he did against the Dons, as he is getting the ball, turning and walloping one in from distance. If Nisbet were to leave in the final hours of the transfer window, he will be someone Hibs fans will hope to step up and be a leading forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youan made the point that "the team is not one or two players, it is everybody”. It was something he reiterated again and again. It is about the collective staying focused, not allowing the transfer window to distract.

“It depends on the team spirit,” he said regarding the ease in which they defeated Aberdeen. “From the first minute of the game we played good and, for me, played as a team. When everyone thinks the same thing you can get the win easily.

"If Nizzy is still here I'm happy, if he leaves I'm happy for him also. I'm just focused on the team and the next game.”